Board preps for May 4 election

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections is gearing up for the May 4 Primary.

On Tuesday, the board approved National Vanlines American Way Van and Storage of Vandalia to transport all voting equipment to the polls. The cost is $4,890 for transportation the day before and the day after the election. The board was informed its previous vendor, West Milton Rotary Club, was unable to provide the service.

The board also reviewed estimates to install an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant counter and doorway for the board of elections using Help America Vote Act grant funds. According to director Laura Bruns, the board has approximately $20,000 left to spend with the HAVA grant and some security grant funds are available for a barrier and doorway. Board staff will present the quotes to county commissioners for review for the office redesign work.

The board also approved obtaining campaign finance reporting software. Bruns said the program will allow the public access to the reports online and help board staff track the reports. The software costs approximately $4,000.

Bruns said poll worker training will begin next week. The board of elections’ next regular meeting is at 5 p.m. April 27. The meeting will include a public test of the county’s voting equipment.

The voter registration deadline for the May 4 Primary Special Election is 9 p.m. April 5. The office will be open until 9 p.m. to assist any voters in the registration process. For more information about absentee ballot requests, early in-person voting dates and hours at the Miami County Courthouse, and Election Day voting, visit www.boe.ohio.gov/miami.