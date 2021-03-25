Area briefs

Blood drive upcoming

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. All registered donors get the spring “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” T-shirt. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBC ended collection of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma on March 20 due to a decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region, and a sufficient emergency supply of CCP nationwide.

Tax deadline extended

TROY — The deadline to file and pay city of Troy tax obligations has been extended to May 17, 2021, to match the revised deadlines of the state of Ohio and the Internal Revenue Service. No penalty, late filing fee or interest will be charged on 2020 tax due or 2021 first quarter estimated tax until after the extended due date of May 17, 2021.

Tax forms are available online at www.troyohio.gov/tax. Taxes may be filed online or by mail. For questions about filing your taxes, call the Income Tax Department at (937) 339-3861.

Library offers egg search

WEST MILTON – Five plastic eggs with an image of Milty the mascot in bunny ears are hidden throughout town by the staff of Milton-Union Public Library. Find one, take a selfie with it, and post it to the library’s Facebook page to be entered into a prize drawing. Remember to put the egg back where you found it. Winners will be announced May 1. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.