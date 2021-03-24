Winter crisis program ends March 31

MIAMI COUNTY — The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 to help stay warm this winter.

Eligible households can receive payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally, what is needed to apply, or to schedule an appointment contact Miami County Community Action Council at (937) 335-7921. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov for additional information or to start their application prior to their agency appointment.

The last day to apply for the Winter Crisis Program is March 31, 2021. Households may still apply for the State HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) through May 2021. HEAP provides a one-time credit on a household’s primary heat utility bill without needing to be in threat of disconnection.