Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 17

JUVENILE ISSUE: SRO Karn and Principal Danielle Davis spoke to several students who were found vaping in the bathroom.

PROPERTY: Jesse Owens, 38, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

March 18

SCAM: A deputy met with a Springcreek Twp. resident regarding a scam. The suspect convinced the resident to buy gift cards and send the information to him. The scam cost the resident $1,000.

POSSESSION: A deputy responded to Milton-Union High School. A 17-year-old female was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

OVI: Fredrick Whitson, 26, of Troy, was charged with marked lanes and OVI in the area of East Water and Cedar streets, Troy.

March 19

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damage complaint in the 2000 block of Hickory Wood Drive in Concord Township. Overnight, juveniles had covered one of the complainant’s vehicles in Vaseline and glitter. Deputies were able to determine the incident was a high school prank, but the complainant requested the involved subject clean the vehicle. The deputy was able to contact the involved juvenile’s parents who were aware of the incident. Arrangements were made to have the vehicle cleaned at a later time.

March 20

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Merrimont Drive, Concord Twp. Gavin Reedstrom, 22, of Troy, was charged with OVI.

THEFT: A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4000 block of South State Route 201, Tipp City.

WALLET: A wallet was found in the 3000 block of Calumet Road, Union Twp.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle in the 2000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. After further investigation, the driver Joshua Mowery, 29, of Piqua, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension, marked lanes, and fictitious registration. Suspected drugs were also collected from the vehicle, and additional charges will be pending lab results.

March 21

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Joe Johnson Chevrolet, 1700 block of South County Road 25-A, Troy, for a theft complaint. The victim reported that his gated storage lot had been damaged and three vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off.

March 22

THEFT: A deputy responded to Schwan’s Sales in the 2000 block of South County Road 25-A, Concord Twp., in reference to a theft complaint. After further investigation, it was found multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on the property. Case pending.

FOUND BIKE: A deputy responded to the Farrington Reserve in reference to a bike being found on the bike path. The deputy located a purple Mongoose female-style bike. The bike had disconnected brakes and the gear shift seemed to be broken. The serial number was run through LEADS and nothing came back on file. The bike was placed in storage.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Newberry Twp. in reference to a fraud complaint. Upon further investigation, the reporting party advised they received letters from a bank that they did not have an account with. The letter stated they owed money to the bank, however, the reporting party has never been associated with the bank. The reporting party wished for the incident to be documented.

FRAUD: A Concord Twp. resident reported Midland Credit Management has been sending letters to her through the mail and through PayPal stating that she owes money. The resident stated she has never dealt with this company and doesn’t owe them any money. She requested a report to be filed. She also reported being a victim of fraud regarding unemployment filed in her name.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black Ford Focus for a speed violation in the 4000 block of State Route 41, Concord Twp. The driver, Hannah Caudill, was found to have multiple suspensions on her license. A probable cause search of the vehicle found marijuana, valium, and paraphernalia. She was cited on the scene and released to a valid driver.

March 23

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle on Swailes Road near South County Road 25-A. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was cited for driving under suspension, fictitious registration, and a headlight violation. It was also found one female passenger had an active warrant out of Miami County. Linsey North, 25, of Tipp City, was taken into custody without incident and cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. This case is pending.

BUS STOP: A deputy responded to the Troy City School’s bus garage on a reckless operation complaint. After further investigation, the deputy was provided video footage and a report from the school bus driver. A citation will be issued to Chelsea Cope for failing to stop for a school bus.