PIQUA — Alberta “Bert” E. Cruse, age 80 of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence in Palmetto, FL. She was born on March 21,

1940 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Block) Hawkins. In 1961 she married James Cruse Sr. who preceded her in death in 2003.

Alberta is survived by three children, Cindy (Gary VanTilburgh) Garland of Sidney, James (Bobbie) Cruse Jr. of Piqua, and Roxanne (Ralph) Wintrow of Palm Coast, FL, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and sister, Barbara Jacoby of Palmetto, FL. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Roger Hawkins, and two sisters, Jean Bricker, and Rosemary Hawkins.

Alberta retired from Systemax Manufacturing in Fletcher, and was also a life-long farmer and homemaker. She lived a simple life, was a kind soul, and loved her family very much. She will be dearly missed by the loved ones she’s left behind.

A Graveside Service will be held at Fletcher Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials, in honor of Alberta, may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL. 34238 Condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home’s website, www.cromesfh.com