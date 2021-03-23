Shriners donate to hospital

Courtesy photo

The Miami County Shrine Club, part of Antioch Shrine in Dayton, donated $25,000 to the new Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital in Dayton on Thursday, March 18. Here, club president Allen Bondurant presentsa check to Bethany Deines and Kari Tucker from the hospital. Allen Bondurant, Scott Dillinger and Jim Rigsby collect cans every week. Mark Bartel, Jeff Monce, Ralph Walters and Bruce Adamson then sort, crush, and load the cans into a trailer. The cans are sold and the money is donated to the Shrine hospitals.