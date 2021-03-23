Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department:

March 19

WARRANT: Officer located female with a warrant at 469 Wood St. April Finley, 26, of Piqua, was arrested and incarcerated.

DRUGS: Chip Mills, 28, of Piqua, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments.

March 20

TRANSPORT: Officer dispatched to meet Englewood Police Department for a male with a Piqua and Tipp City warrant. Justin Artz, 18, of Englewood, was transported without issue.

DOMESTIC: Officer dispatched to the 800 block of Brook Street on report of a physical altercation between a female and her child’s father. Male, Deandre Clay, 41, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

March 21

FIREARMS: Aliya Bolin, 21, of Piqua, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. 41, of Piqua, was later located, arrested, and taken to jail for domestic violence.

DOMESTIC: Officer dispatched to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Covington Avenue. Wagner R. Couch Jr., 18, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

WARRANT: Officer located male with a warrant near Commercial and South streets. The male, Noah Mills, 53, of Piqua, ran from police but shortly was apprehended and incarcerated.

DISORDERLY: Officer dispatched to 830 W. North St. on the report of a disturbance. Female, Brianna Wilson, 20, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

March 22

Officer dispatched to the 300 block of Wood Street for a disturbance. Keith Echeman, 57, of Piqua, was charged for violation of a protection order.