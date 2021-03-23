Man found guilty of burglary

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, a Troy man was arraigned and entered a plea of guilty on one count of third-degree felony burglary in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Warling, 26, waived his right to a jury and entered a guilty plea to the charge, amended from a first-degree felony aggravated burglary charge and misdemeanor menacing.

Warling was indicted on the charge by secret indictment by a Miami County Grand Jury.

On July 23, 2020, Piqua Police Department officers responded to a report of a home burglary at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Miami Street in Piqua.

Warling was accused of kicking in the door of the residence before pushing the victim, who was known to him, onto the bed and threatened to kill her and her children.

Warling also reportedly had a knife during this incident, according to police reports, but the victim did not report any injuries.

Warling later turned himself in to authorities.

Judge Stacy Wall ordered Warling to complete a pre-sentence investigation prior to his May 10 sentencing. The court also ordered Warling to have no contact with the victim. Warling could face nine months to three years in prison for the offense or be placed on community control.