TIPP CITY — Gordon M. Green, Gordy, 83, of Tipp City, Ohio went to be with the LORD on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born in Joliet, Illinois on August 16, 1937 to Ernest & Doris Green.

He saved up and fulfilled his dream to attend the University of Michigan after graduating Grand Rapids Junior College in Engineering. Gordon had a love and affinity for all things Michigan Wolverines. Gordon was an active member of Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, serving as treasurer and a district Sunday School superintendent for many years. He retired after 30 years of service from NCR, where he was instrumental in computerizing bank records. Gordon enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He played softball and golf, himself, through his 70’s.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan (Grant) Green; Debbie (Tony) Snider, Brian (Joan E.) Green, Gregory (Nikki) Green, Gordon R. (Kimberly) Green; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters in law Virginia Green, Alice (Bob) Kuiper & other relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Allan Green.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home from 2pm-4pm. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 am at Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Gordon’s honor may be made to the Salvation Army in care of the Tipp City Nazarene Church fund. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com