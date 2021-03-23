PIQUA — David E. Burch, age 76, of Piqua, OH passed away at 4:20 PM on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Troy Rehab and Health Care Center. David was born in Piqua, OH on September 15, 1944 to the late Robert K. and Martha (Walters) Burch. He married Lucy M. Robbins in Piqua, OH on August 1, 1975 and she survives.

David is also survived by three sons and daughter-in-law: David and Ophelia Burch, Piqua; James Burch, Piqua; and Thomas Slife, Jr. Sidney; two daughters and son-in-law: Leah and Jeff Hines, Greenville, and Stephanie Groves, Piqua; one brother: William Clemons, Piqua; nine grandchildren: Jerri Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Kambrun Burch, Kiersten Ward, Tiffany (Tony) Campbell, Joshua (Tam) Frasure, Alicia Slife, Taylor Hines, and Rowdy Hines; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by four sisters, two brothers, and one grandchild: Cole Burch.

David was an inspector for Hartzell Propeller. He retired in 2007 after working for them for 42 years. David enjoyed Nascar, collecting marbles, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.