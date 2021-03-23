Commissioners grant temporary easements

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved temporary easements for transportation improvement project purposes to the city of Troy.

The first is a 0.025-acre donated temporary easement for the widening of State Route 41 (West Main Street) to include at least one 12-foot-wide through lane in each direction. This easement will allow for reconstruction of the sidewalk and curb lawn along the corridor to upsize a water main along a portion of West Main Street, and to improve the stormwater system along with corridor for a length of 0.55 miles.

The second is a 0.030-acre donated temporary easement for the widening of State Route 41 (West Main Street) to include at least one 12-foot-wide through lane in each direction, allowing for the reconstruction of the sidewalk and curb lawn along the corridor, upsizing a water main along a portion of West Main Street and improving the stormwater system along the corridor for a length of 0.88 miles.

Following the construction project, the easements will be returned to the county with any/all damage to the parcels repaired to pre-construction conditions.

Also during Tuesday’s regular board meeting:

• Commissioners authorized the installation of an additional storage cage in the basement of Hobart Center for the maintenance department. Quality Lawn, Landscape & Fence Inc., of Casstown, will complete the installation of the approximately 40 linear feet of 8-foot high chain-link fence, including one 5-foot walk gate for pallet jack access. The cost shall not exceed $3,875.

• Commissioners authorized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Local Area 7 Workforce Development, as requested by Job & Family Services. This MOU outlines the roles and responsibilities for the operation and funding of the local area workforce development system and the Ohiomeansjobs Center Miami County in Local Area 7. The current MOU in place expires June 30, 2021. This one-year extension will expire June 30, 2022.

• Commissioners authorized the Miami County Family & Children First Council (FCFC) to submit an Operational Capacity Building Funds grant application submission requesting $15,750, which will be used to support FCFC efforts. Funds may be used to provide a portion of the salary and fringe benefits for FCFC personnel, parental involvement, administrative support, training and/or consultation.

• Commissioners authorized with Diverse Residential Services LLC, of Wilmington, for CHIP Housing Inspection Services and Lead-Based Paint Risk Assessment and Lead Clearance Services for the PY 2020 CHIP program. The agreement shall not exceed $95,000.

• Commissioners authorized the Sheriff’s Office to negotiate a contract with Trinity Services Group for its inmate food service contract.