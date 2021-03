Ashlyn Deal

Age: 11

Birthdate: March 24, 2010

Parents: Josh and Laura Deal of Piqua

Siblings: Blake and Jack

Grandparents: Kenneth and Joyce Deal of Piqua, and Mark and Deb Didier of Bradford

Blake Deal

Age: 11

Birthdate: March 24, 2010

Parents: Josh and Laura Deal of Piqua

Siblings: Ashlyn and Jack

Grandparents: Kenneth and Joyce Deal of Piqua, and Mark and Deb Didier of Bradford