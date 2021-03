PIQUA — Phyllis Gene Allen, age 80 of Piqua, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Honey Creek Cemetery in Christiansburg, OH. A memorial service will follow at Phyllis’s home, 1717 Williams Place Piqua, OH 45356. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home.