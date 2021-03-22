BRADFORD — Velma Irene Ingle, age 97 of Bradford, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Piqua Manor.

Velma was born in Darke County on February 17, 1924 to the (late) Harve & Sarah (Wise) Mann; a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1942; retired with 30 years of service as Cook for Bradford Schools; a member of the Harris Creek Church of the Brethren, Bradford; Past Recipient of Bradford’s Citizen of the Year; enjoyed sewing and baking, and making pies were her specialty; an avid noodle maker; an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State University.

Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Elleman; two sons, Jerome “Frank” Ingle & Jeffrey Ingle; her twin sister, Thelma Harshbarger and other siblings, Gerald Mann, Everett Mann, Eva Hart, Edna Ormsby, Esther Morgan, Helen Mikesell, Elsie Oler & Norma Thomas. Velma is survived by her three children, Jordon Ingle & Vicki Dye of Bradford, Jon & Tana Ingle of Piqua, Joyce Monnin of Piqua; 10 grandchildren, Joyce & Rick Pobanz, Keith & Janella Ingle, Alicia Ingle, Anthony & Bree Monnin, Karen & Todd Setser, Leah Hale, Neil & Nicki Ingle, Nicole & Ned Poth, Suzie & Mark Magoto, & Jeffrey Elleman; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed to the visitation and funeral. A Special Thank-You to the staff at Hospice of Miami County and Piqua Manor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or Bradford Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.