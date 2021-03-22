Sculptures on the Square ‘Taking Flight’

Staff Report

TROY — This summer, downtown Troy will once again be home to a variety of artwork as part of Troy Main Street’s biennial Sculptures on the Square exhibition. Troy Main Street has announced the theme of this year’s Sculptures on the Square event will be “Taking Flight.” This theme was chosen by the Sculptures on the Square Committee to honor and celebrates Ohio’s long history of flight and aviation. Artists have been asked to submit a sculpture that depicts what taking flight represents to them.

“The Sculptures on the Square Committee has been hard at work reviewing artist applications and selecting the final sculptures,” said Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller. “We are so excited to share all the sculptures we have selected with the community this summer.”

Twenty-four sculptures have been selected for this year’s event from a wide variety of artists throughout 12 states and Washington, D.C. as well as one artist from Canada and one from Denmark. The 12 states that will be represented at this year’s event include California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas.

“We are thrilled to have so many artists from throughout the country and abroad,” Keller said. “and we hope the community will enjoy the diverse assortment of sculptures this year’s event will offer.”

More information about the 2021 Sculptures on the Square program will be coming soon, Keller said.

Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation as well as the generosity of its sponsors. Sponsorships are still being solicited, and if you are interested, contact Andrea Keller at andrea@troymainstreet.org.