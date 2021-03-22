ONIE L. STAFFORD

TROY — Onie Lee Stafford, age 71 of Troy, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. She was born December 4, 1949 in Darling, MS to Rome Junior Williams and Alberta (Jones) Grant.

She was preceded in death by her father Rome Junior Williams; son Greg Williams; brothers: Frank and RJ McCoy; and sister Dorothy Stafford.

Those left to cherish Onie’s memory include her mother Alberta Grant of Troy; sons Douglas Williams of Piqua, Lamar Gibbs of Troy, and Lenny Gibbs of Troy; daughter Stacie Stafford of Troy; sister Lola Margaret McCoy of Piqua; brother Bobby McCoy of Arizona; grandchildren Lashawn, Aaron, Austin, and Jordan; and great-grandchildren Landen, Laniyah, Lashawn, Jr. and Hendrix.

Onie was a woman of strong faith and was the founder of the former New Life Ministries in Troy. Onie loved her church and her church family. She was a devoted foster mother for over 30 years and enjoyed traveling and trying new restaurants with friends. She owned Stafford Cleaning and was proud of her work.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church, Piqua. A visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM at the church. Interment will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.