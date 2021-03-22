TROY — L. Dean Easterling passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 21, 2021. Dean was born in Pike County, Kentucky on May 20, 1944 to the late Winfield Robert and Samie Bartley Easterling.

He was one of seven brothers, Ronnie (deceased), Donnie, Richard, William, Edwin, and Wendell, and one sister, Ella Brook.

He was married to Sandra Kaye Riffell Easterling for fifty-six years. Dean is survived by their four children, Brian (Rexanna) Easterling, Vicki (Chris) Whatley, Chad (Hollie) Easterling, and Julie (Josh) Byrd. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Johnathan, Alexis, Alyssa, Caleb, Logan, Bryce, Bailey, and Austin.

Dean was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.

He retired from BF Goodrich after forty-four years of service.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373, or Annie the Highway Cow at anniethehighwaycow.com.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.