SIDNEY — James L. Montgomery, 60, of Sidney passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:50 AM at Sidney Care Center. He was born on April 1, 1960 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Janet (Delong) Montgomery.

He is survived by six siblings, Kathi (Drew) Cable of Sidney, Bobbi (Carlton) Scott of Pataskala, Jake (Stacy) Montgomery of Sidney, Kim (George) Walker of Tipp City, Eric (Shawna) Montgomery of Weed, CA and Mark (Farah) Montgomery of Dunsmuir, CA..

James was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Bengal fan. He loved spending time together with his family. He was a past member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and a current member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday March 27, 2021 at 11 am at CM Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio. The cemetery is located on E. Main and Moriah Rd. Arrangements are in the care of Comes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney, OH 45365.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested mass offering to be made either to Holy Angels Catholic Church 324 S. Ohio Ave Sidney, OH 45365 or St. Teresa Catholic Church 1827 N. Limestone St Springfield, OH 45503 in James honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Montgomery family at our website, www.cromesfh.com