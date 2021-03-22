BEVERLY K. MITCHELL

TROY — Beverly Kay Mitchell, 56, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 18th after a lengthy illness. Beverly was born on June 30th, 1964, in Piqua to the late Phyllis Mitchell and to Robert Mitchell, who resides in Florida.

Beverly is survived by her son Maxwell Mitchell, his fiancé Haylee Jacobe, Marianna Jacobe, his aunt Vickie Mitchell, his uncle Steve Lemmon, his aunt Debbie Barbee (Jon), and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was proceeded in death by her mother, Phyllis Mitchell, and her sister Constance Lemmon.

Beverly had a servant’s heart to the very end. She was an organ donor donating what she could to help others. Beverly graduated from Piqua High School class of ‘83’ and the Upper Valley JVS. She went on to earn a degree in Early Childhood education. She worked for over 30 years at the Council of Rural services as a caseworker helping families and their children in the Head Start program to give young children the best start possible. She had a passion for children and fought to help them any way she could. Beverly was also an avid collector of dolls and other memorabilia. She had the coolest toys for her many nieces and nephews to play with. Her biggest joy was spending time with her son. Beverly spent the last year of her life at Koester Pavilion fighting complications from diabetes. She had a beautiful soul and was a fun-loving, and entertaining lady who will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held, Wednesday, March 24th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Baird Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.