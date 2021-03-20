Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

March 11

• S&G, 801 W. Main St., Troy — Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. In the Starbucks cooler, no thermometer was observed. Place an ambient thermometer in this unit to properly monitor the temperatures of cold-holding TCS food items.

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed a mouse snap trap placed under the facility 3-compartment sink. Rodent control devices shall be kept in tamper-resistant enclosures. Remove snap traps.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The 3-compartment sink was observed with a significant leak. PIC stated several work orders have been placed. Repair.

RFE constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor. Observed a new Brew stop n’ go coffee machine as well as chili and cheese warmers without first obtaining approval from the licensor. The coffee machine should be installed with a backflow prevention device if not built in and the new menu items changes the facility’s risk characterization level (level 2 to 3).

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Handwashing sink not accessible. Back of house hand sink observed being used to store employee personal belonging items. Upon informing the PIC, these items were removed from the sink to make it accessible for convenient use.

Repeat: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed the nozzles to the cappuccino machine with a slight residual build-up. Remove and clean.

• Refreshing Midwest Vending at S&K Tool, 955 N. Third St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Refreshing Midwest Vending at S&K Tool plant 3, 885 N. Third St., Tipp City — Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. At the time of inspection, the inside of the coffee vending machine was observed with coffee spills and powder build-up.

• Arbogast Buick Pontiac GMC Inc., 3540 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Food not protected from contamination. Observed a dusty fan blowing toward food preparation area. Ensure the fan and fan blades are cleaned to prevent dust from blowing into food prep areas and potentially contaminating food/food contact surfaces.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Handwashing sink not accessible. The back of house hand sink next to the ware-washing area was observed being used to store a large chip rack. Hand sinks shall always be accessible for convenient use by food employees. The chip rack was removed from the hand sink at the time of inspection.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed two containers of country crock butter left out next to the grill top at room temperature. Manufacturer’s label states keep product refrigerated for safety. Upon informing the PIC, one container holding 47F was placed in the reach-in unit and the other tempted at 65F was voluntarily discarded. Ensure country crock butter is cold held at 41F or below.

Critical; repeat: Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Observed the 3-compartment sink set-up dispensing quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at less than the required range for appropriate sanitation of food contact surfaces. Contact sysco to calibrate equipment to ensure 200-400 ppm is attained for sanitizing food contact surfaces. PIC to manually make up sanitizing solution until issue has been resolved.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the ice machine with a build-up of a yeast-like substance on the drip panel. Ensure the ice machine is being cleaned per manufacturer’s specifications or as often as necessary to preclude accumulations.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed an open bag of baby spinach without a proper date label. Also observed other date marked products being date labeled for 8 total days. Upon informing the PIC, the baby spinach was date marked and the other date labels were fixed on-site at the time of inspection to reflect a 7-day date mark.

• Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed multiple cooler doors with torn door gaskets at the chicken breading station and the nugget station.

Corrected during inspection:

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. At the time of inspection, a sanitizer cloth was observed sitting out on the salad prep table. Sanitizing cloths must be kept in solution. Upon making the PIC aware, the cloth was submerged in a sanitizer bucket.

Dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used. Observed an employee jacket hanging above food prep surfaces across from the ware washing area. PIC moved employee jacket to the designated employee item storage area.

March 12

• Big Mike’s Gas N Go LLC, 1333 Archer Drive, Troy — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. PIC stated they are working to get a Manager Certified in Food Protection.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. No person-in-charge certified individual on-site. At least one person per shift shall have PIC food handler certification.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed a 3-pack of Natty Daddy’s and a Barq’s soda stored in the back of house hand sink making it inaccessible for convenient use by food employees. Upon informing the PIC, these items were removed from the hand sink.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed food items being stored in non-food grade Sterilite containers. Cease use and obtain food-grade containers for food items in storage. PIC began the process of moving food items from non-food grade Sterilite containers at the time of inspection.

• Sunoco Food Mart, 4455 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — Warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency. The 3-compartment sink was observed needing scrubbed and deep cleaned. Ensure 3-bay sink is being cleaned daily or as frequent at necessary to keep it clean for ware-washing of food utensils and contact surfaces.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Backflow preventer observed last certified in 2019. PIC contacted state licensed plumber registered in the county to have backflow preventer certified (annual certification required).

Repeat:

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. The nozzles and canisters to the cappuccino machine were observed with a build-up of powder mix and residual. Remove and clean and sanitize.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The cabinets under the slushie machine(s) as well as the dump sink observed with build-up of debris and dried residues. Enhance the cleaning frequency of undercounter cabinetry to prevent these sort of build-ups.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on-premises. In the back storage area, observed non-functional pieces of equipment no longer in use. Remove these unnecessary items from the premises.

• Winans, 10 W. Main St., Troy — Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors in the backroom to be unclean. Underneath the rug and below the ice machine the floor was wet and unclean with what appears to be coffee grounds.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed coffee in the hand sink. Handwash sinks may not be used as a dump sink. Discussed the hand wash sink with the PIC at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. At the time of inspection, sanitizing cloths were not being kept in solution.

• Batdorf’s Red Barn Catering (24’ Timberwolf), 9291 N. State Route 48, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Batdorf’s Red Barn 2 Catering (45’ Featherlite), 9291 N. State Route 48, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 15

• The Wild Banana, 9525 E. Hasket Lane, Dayton — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The interior surfaces of the two-door lowboy reach-in freezer was in need of a cleaning. PIC stated the unit would be cleaned upon inspection.

• Casey’s General Store, 200 N. High St., Covington — No sanitizer test kit available. The facility was observed without the proper test strips to test the concentration of the quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution. Obtain the appropriate test strips.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The dump sink in the retail area was observed with a leak. PIC stated a work order has already been placed. Repair.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Building backflow last certified according to the tag in February of 2020. Contact state licensed plumbing company registered in the county to certify building backflow (annually).

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. The dumpster area was observed with grease and other like deposits on the ground surrounding refuse storage containers. PIC stated the concrete pad and parking lot is scheduled to be pressure washed. Clean as frequently as necessary to preclude such accumulations.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. The vegetable slicer was observed to have a build-up of food debris and residue. Upon informing the PIC, the process of cleaning and sanitizing the veggie slicer was begun.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. In the middle hot holding cabinet, observed multiple breakfast croissant sandwiches as well as a breakfast burrito holding below 135 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, these items were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected during inspection: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The undercounter cabinet beneath the dump sink was observed with a severe coffee residual spill. Repair dump sink leak and clean this area more frequently to prevent residue build-ups.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed with either food debris or ice build-up: 1. The walk in cooler floors under and behind shelving units (food debris) 2. The walk in freezer floors and ceiling (ice build-up) Enhance cleaning frequency to prevent these sort of accumulations.

• Speedway, 4 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. At the time of inspection, the yearly certification of the backflow could not be confirmed by the PIC or documentation.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. At the time of inspection, PIC did not have proof of level one certification. Whenever level two certified PIC is not on site, at least one level one certified individual must be on site.

Critical; repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. At the time of inspection, the facility did not have an employee illness policy on file.

Repeat:

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. At the time of inspection, the facility did not have a body fluid cleanup procedure or kit available.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed unclean with debris. Underneath equipment in the back storage area trash and debris were built up.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed red pepper flakes, Parmesan, and garlic seasoning being held at room temperature. All three products were labeled “refrigerate after opening” by the manufacturer. PIC discarded all three products.

• Arbogast Buick Pontiac GMC Inc., 3540 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat: Food not protected from contamination. Observed a dusty fan blowing toward food preparation area. Ensure the fan and fan blades are cleaned to prevent dust from blowing into food prep areas and potentially contaminating food/food contact surfaces.

• Certified, 891 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue build-up in the bottom of the reach-in cooler in the back of house across from the three-bay sink. Clean this unit to prevent these sort of build-ups.

March 16

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency. The 3-compartment sink was observed unclean and being used to store unnecessary items. Remove unnecessary items and clean so available for convenient use. Ware-washing sinks should be cleaned at least every 24 hours or as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. In the walk-in cooler, a few of the beer racks were observed with a severe dust and dirt build-up. Clean more frequently to prevent these accumulations.

Facility not maintained clean. The floors throughout especially behind and underneath equipment were observed with dust and dirt built up. Enhance cleaning frequency to keep the premises maintained clean.

Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The walk-in cooler door does not fully shut and is in disrepair. A work order was shown for this to be replaced.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. At the time of inspection, the soda machine lines were observed leaking underneath the counter. Repair.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Outside of the dumpster enclosure, racks, crates, and other equipment were observed being stored. Remove more frequently to prevent harborous conditions.

• Early Beginnings Child Center, 1021 S. Dorset Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Conagra Foods Inc., 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Corp. Middle; Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 750 Lincoln Ave., Troy — Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Coffee nozzles inside coffee vending machine were observed with powder build-up.

• Hobart Corp. Upstairs; Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 750 Lincoln Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the timeo of inspection.

• Hobart Corp. Shipping; Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 750 Lincoln Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Peak Foods; Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 1903 W. Main St., Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Inside the coffee vending unit was coffee, sugar, and powder spills.

• Conagra Foods Inc. (Shipping); Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Raymath; Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 2323 N. State Route 55, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Freudenberg Nok; Sheehan Bros Vending Services, 1275 Archer Drive, Troy — Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at the required frequency. The bottom rack holding milk in the food vending machine was observed with what appeared to be dried milk.

• El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25A, Troy —

Corrected during inspection: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed personal beverages in various locations being stored above clean dishes or food prep surfaces. Upon informing the PIC, the personal beverage items were moved to a separate location as to not potentially contaminate food or food contact surfaces, utensils, equipment, linens, single-use articles, etc.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods. Observed food employee bare hand contact a RTE tortilla that was not going through a subsequent kill step. Upon informing the food worker, the tortilla was discarded and was instructed to wash hands and don clean gloves.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the downstairs walk-in cooler, observed two large containers of house enchilada sauces dated 3/9. Upon informing the PIC, the enchilada sauces were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the downstairs walk-in cooler, observed raw shell eggs stored above various RTE foods. Upon informing the PIC, the shell eggs were moved to the bottom shelf below ready-to-eat food items.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Next to the steam line in the flip top cold holding unit, cheese was observed being held and stacked above the container’s fill line holding 45-48 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the cheese was placed below the container fill line and retempted at 41F.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the 2-door reach-in cooler, observed two containers of queso and a container of salsa without proper date marks. Upon informing the PIC, these items were properly date marked at the time of inspection.

Repeat:

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Several movable cutting blocks were observed severely scratched and scored. Replace.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The following non-food contact surfaces were observed unclean with food debris or residual build-up: 1. Handles to reach in coolers and freezers 2. Handle to the microwave ovens 3. The interior surfaces of the microwave oven 4. The bottom interior surfaces of the hot holding cabinet 5. The bottom interior surfaces of the 2-door reach-in cooler 6. The interior surfaces of the utensil drawer next to the steam table

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors under and behind the grill/prep line with food debris build-up. Observed the stainless paneling behind the lowtop stove with food residue splatter. Clean these areas.

March 17

• Daily Grind Cafe & Creamery, 4485 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. PIC stated Manager is working to schedule and obtain Manager’s Certification in Food Protection (formerly Level 2).

Critical: Packaged food not properly labeled. Improper labeling information provided for the donuts supplied from approved distributor. Obtain proper labeling information for each specific donut being offered for sale.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. The espresso machine drain line was observed without a proper air gap. At the time of inspection, the PIC was able to equip the drain line with an appropriate air-gap.

• Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee drinks being stored on a prep counter at the time of inspection.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Pop nozzles on the fountain machine were observed with a mold like build up on yellow gaskets that contact the soda machine. Ensure the soda machine is cleaned when nozzles are cleaned.

Improper storage of food items. Observed boxes of food items stored on the floor in the dry storage area (canned sauces) and of the walk in cooler (shredded cheese).

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. The cutting board on the prep table closest to the walk in cooler was observed deeply scored and scratched, and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed bins of sauces past their use by date in the bottom part of the prep top cooler closest to the walk in cooler.Upon making the PIC aware, the sauces were discarded.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed hard boiled eggs out of the shell not date marked. Upon making the PIC aware, the eggs were date marked.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Cheese sauces and marinara sauces were not properly time marked at the time of inspection. Shredded cheese by the pizza oven was not properly time marked at the time of inspection. PIC discarded items.

Improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance. Observed hot shot diffusion stick being used in food facility for pest control against label instructions. PIC discarded hot shot diffusion sticks at the time of inspection.

• DJ’s Chill ‘n Grill, 6044 U.S. Route 40, Tipp City — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The 2-door stand-up reach-in freezer was observed with food debris build-up in the interior rim upon opening the freezer doors.

Facility not maintained clean. The stainless paneling behind the grill line was observed with dust built up. Clean frequently to prevent this sort of build-up from occurring.

Corrected during inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. The nozzles to the pop machine were observed with a slight build-up of a black mold-like substance. Upon informing the PIC, the nozzles were removed and cleaned and sanitized in the 3-compartment sink.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the pizza prep unit, observed a package of opened sausage without a proper date label. Upon informing the PIC, the sausage was prominently labeled with the date the package was opened (3/16).

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. The hood filters were observed with dust and grease deposits built up. PIC stated hood filters will be professionally cleaned.

• Catlow; Five Star Food Service (Vending), 2750 State Route 40, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• 3 Sigma Corporation; Five Star Food Service (Vending), 5530 Fair Lane, Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. At the time of inspection, food splatter was observed on the right side of the inside of the food vending machine.