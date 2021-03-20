Piqua Arts Council hires marketing director

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council recently expanded their personnel with the hiring of Lily Stewart as their marketing director.

Stewart joined Piqua Arts Council as the marketing director in March 2021. She graduated from Piqua High School and attended Edison State Community College in Piqua. She went on to study at the University of Cincinnati and Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Calif. She has explored a variety of art-centric opportunities, including owning her own photography business. At the Piqua Arts Council, she will be working on all of the graphic design and marketing processes for the organization.

Stewart is well-versed in graphic design and Adobe products, as well as being a professional photographer.

“We’re really excited to have Lily on the team,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said. “It was time that we got some more staff in the office to allow several of the tasks to be turned over to someone else, and I happened to know Lily from around town and thought she would be a great fit for our organization.”

Piqua Arts Council is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to making the arts accessible to the community through presentation, support and education. Piqua Arts Council’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. More information on Piqua Arts Council can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org.