Kettering Health announces new visitor policy

KETTERING — Kettering Health Network is now allowing up to two visitors at a time for patients coming in for an emergency visit, hospitalization or outpatient procedure.

To maintain a safe and socially distanced environment, all inpatient rooms will be limited to two visitors at a time, even for rooms with more than one patient. The policy went into effect on Tuesday, March 16.

There are exceptions to the new policy:

• No visitation will be permitted for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies.

• Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person.

• No visitation will be allowed by anyone under the age of 18, unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a minor patient.

• No COVID-19 positive persons or symptomatic individuals will be permitted to visit a patient unless it has been great than 10 days since the test or onset of symptoms

Visitation for office visits may vary by provider. Patients and visitors are encouraged to check visitor policy with individual providers before an office visit. For more details on visitor exceptions, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.