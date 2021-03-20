College briefs

Dix named to dean’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Logan Dix, of Tipp City, was recently named to the dean’s list at The Citadel.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

House graduates from Miami University

OXFORD — Luke House, of Troy, recently graduated with a B.S. in Applied Science degree in Engineering Technology.