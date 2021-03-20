Center’s volunteer asks for support

To the Editor:

As a volunteer at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, I am proud to support the 0.85 mill renewal levy on May 4 in order to maintain this landmark treasure in our community. Every five years since 1976, the citizens of Troy are asked to renew this levy which is essential to Hayner’s continued operation.

This beautiful community asset serves over 40,000 people each year offering exhibits, concerts, classes, meeting rooms, performing arts, family and children’s events, films and much more, all free of charge. We are so fortunate to have all our lives enriched by the presence of these programs at Hayner.

I encourage Trojans to join me in voting for this levy, which will not increase taxes, but will continue to maintain and support this exceptional cultural resource in our city.

— Ruth Jenkins

Troy