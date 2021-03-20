Area briefs

YMCA offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live — Gym & Swim event Saturday, March 27 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with the activity center and swimming. Drop off begins at 5:30 p.m. and pick up is at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members and registration is limited.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Book discussion set

WEST MILTON – Join Staci with the Milton-Union Public Library outside at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12 for a book discussion about “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Moore honored at school

COLUMBUS — Gus Moore of West Milton was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for March in recognition of his academic achievements and leadership in and outside the classroom.

Gus, a kindergartner at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Percher in recognition of his hard work and determination to succeed in his first year of school. As a Star Student, Gus will be presented a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms.

Blood drive upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Fire Department will offer a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Staunton Grange Halle, 1530 N. Market St., Troy.

Donors will receive a limited-edition T-shirt.

An appointment is required by visiting www.donortime.com with sponsor code 1684.

Tipp City/Monroe Township (Jan. 20, 2021): Tipp Monroe Community Services has created craft boxes for children ages 4-9 that contain crafts for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. All the items needed to make the crafts are included in the box. There are also some holiday surprises included. Kits are $28 each and are available for pick up at the TMCS office from Feb. 1 – March 31 or until supplies last. Register on-line at tmcomservices.org to reserve a box.