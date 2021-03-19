PIQUA — Linda Louise Link, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 8:39 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 8, 1946 in Piqua to Mary L. (Fourman) Smith of Greenville, and the late Ezra O. Smith. She married Douglas E. Link April 13, 1965 in Piqua; he preceded her in death March 27, 2016.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie (Doug) Cornelius of Liberty Township, Shelli (Sean) Mitchell of Piqua; eight grandchildren, Emily, Nathan, Shelby, Sara, Kate, Kindric (Julia), Madalynn, Lauren; three great grandchildren, Lola, Beckham, and Tripp; a sister, Sharon (Dennis) Booher of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania; and her sister-in-law, Karen Smith of Troy. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Douglas Link, and her brother Larry Smith.

Mrs. Link was a graduate of Piqua Central High School Class of 1964. She was a faithful member of the Piqua Church of the Brethren. Linda enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, watching classic movies and spending time with friends and family. She was a good cook, she loved her cats, and was a wonderful mother and grandmother and she will surely be missed.

A service to honor her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 23rd, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In Linda’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N County Road 25A Troy OH 45373 or to Grace Hospice, 3033 Kettering Blvd STE 220, Moraine, OH 45439. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.