PIQUA — Milda I. White, 73, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Homosassa, Florida, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Vitas Hospice of Citrus County, Florida.

Her family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home and final arrangements will be announced in mid April.