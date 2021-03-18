Covington BOE recognizes student achievements

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village Board of Education recognized several students who successfully participated in extra curricular competitions recently.

Students Trentin Alexander, Kellan Anderson, Michael Hagan, and Cael Vanderhorst were commended for qualifying to compete at the state wrestling competition.

Seniors Sydney Hogue and Grant Humphrey, juniors Holly Beasley and Cameron Kirker, sophomores Lauren York and Ryan Rohr, and freshman Lily Zwiebel were commended for winning the Ohio American Legion Americanism and Government Testing Program. Sydney Hogue was recognized for earning a perfect score on the test.

Emma Elson, a sophomore, was commended for winning the Optimist Club of Covington’s oratorical contest based on a theme of “Healing the World with Optimism.” In the junior high division, Elyza Long earned first place.

FFA members Connor Sindelir and Haylie Jackson recently received news that they will be receiving their state FFA degrees at the state convention this year. Connor has been named a state finalist in Ag. Services. Former student Morgan Kimmel has been named a state finalist in Small Animal Production and Care, as well as the Ohio representative for the Star American Degree. Kimmel will interview over the summer to be named a “Star over America.”

In other business during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday:

• The new stage lighting is set to be installed in July.

• The board accepted donations to the district totaling $26,482.20, to be used in various capacities.

• A motion was passed to authorize the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids for the purchase of a new school bus. Due to increased bus routes as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, Superintendent Gene Gooding will be confirming that this purchase will qualify as a purchase to be funded by CARES Act monies.

• The board authorized the solicitation of bids for the Covington High School field locker rooms remodel and addition based on the design and bid documents prepared by David Pontia & Associates Ltd.

• The board heard from resident, and mother of a Covington student, Jill Clark regarding incidents of bullying toward her son. She expressed dissatisfaction with how her concerns have been handled by school staff. Board President Dr. Dean Pond said he and Gooding will be looking into the matter in order to determine a solution.

• High School Principal Josh Meyer requested informal approval from the board regarding the potential formation of Junior Optimist Club in place of Key Club. The local Kiwanis Club, which is no longer active, served as sponsor of the Key Club. With the formation of the Junior Optimist Club, the Covington Noon Optimist Club would serve as the local sponsor. The board will vote on official approval of the change at a later date.