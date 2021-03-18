Courthouse to undergo repairs, updates

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners met with representatives from Garmann Miller Architects during its regular session Thursday to discuss plans for upcoming improvements to the Miami County Courthouse.

Garmann Miller Founding Principal Bruce Miller shared an outline of improvements he recommends after multiple inspections of the courthouse property. This includes gutter work, repairing water damage throughout the building, touching up rusted areas, cleaning areas of sandstone and limestone, repairing areas of damaged and cracking sandstone, repairing mortar joints and potential additions of snow guards on the roof to enhance pedestrian safety, among other minor updates.

Miller said the work will require about four weeks of design time, and about four to five months for the work to be completed. The estimated start date for the project will be in June. Contractor bidding is set for late April or early May, with specific dates yet to be set.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners acknowledged the receipt of a 2021 Unified Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program grant in the amount of $29,107.71, with the local cost share being $3,638.46. The funding is to be used to complete an update to the County Mitigation Plan, as requested by the Miami County Emergency Management Agency. The grant period of performance is Jan. 14, 2021, through Jan. 14, 2023.

• Commissioners accepted a quote from Paradigm Software LLC of Cockeysville, Maryland, and authorized the sanitary engineering department to purchase the unattended scale kiosk upgrade from said company, at a cost not to exceed $17,321.44.

• Commissioners authorized a subdivider’s agreement, escrow agreement, and record plat for Emerson Crossing Subdivision, Section 1 (containing 38 lots), as requested by the county engineer. Emerson Crossing Subdivision has submitted an approved financial guaranty in the amount of 110% of the approved estimated construction cost as shown on the escrow agreement with Greenville National Bank.

• Commissioners authorized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Miami County Public Health (MCPH) and Job and Family Services to set forth the mutual understanding regarding implementation of the Preconception, Inter-Conception Care Committee. The purpose of the MOU is to create an advisory team designed to create and conduct a pre-conception health assessment, develop an outreach plan, and an action plan designed to help women of childbearing age within the county. It further sets forth the duties and responsibilities of the MCPH, as well as the advisory team, with the goal of improving access, delivery, and quality of care. The duration of the MOU is March 18, 2021, through Sept. 23, 2023. There is no cost associated with this MOU.

• Commissioners approved the adoption of a revised background check policy for the Department of Job and Family Services to reflect Children Services as a part of the agency, as well as adding a rule which permits ODJFS and county commissioners to obtain FBI fingerprint and background checks for current employees, new hires, and contractors.

• Commissioners accepted a quote from Polymershapes, of Tipp City, and to authorize JFS to purchase acrylic barriers for existing cubicles to provide a safe and sound barrier between cubicle spaces at the 2040 N. County Road 25A location. Cost shall not exceed $11,903.95.

• Commissioners approved an extension to the Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) Policy in the commissioners’ personnel policy manual. This is a 30-day extension through April 30, 2021.