Bradford pair charged in Capitol riot

MIAMI COUNTY — Two Miami County residents have been charged in U.S. Southern District Court this week for their connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Stephanie Miller, 30, and Brandon Miller, 34, both of Bradford, were both charged with one count of “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Millers were served their warrants for the charges on March 12 at their Bradford home in the 9300 block of State Route 36, in Darke County.

According to court documents, Stephanie Miller is represented by Troy law firm Dugan and LeFevre attorney Michael Scarpelli. Scarpelli declined to provide a comment to Miami Valley Today on Thursday.

Brandon Miller filed for a federal public defender. Brandon Miller’s court docket entry included a request for a preliminary hearing in Washington, D.C. No further information was available on the federal court site as of press time. Neither one was requested to be detained by the court.

According to reports, Stephanie Miller told reporters off-camera she and her husband were “pushed into the Capitol building by the crowd and they began taking pictures.”

So far, 14 Ohioans have been charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, which led to five deaths.