Drugs recovered, arrests made following warrants

PIQUA — A trio of Piqua residents are facing criminal charges following the execution of a pair of search warrants on Wednesday.

John Vastine, 39, Richard Jones, 26, and Allison Davis, 24, all of 1242 W. High St. face multiple charges after Piqua Police located drugs, “trafficking equipment,” and paraphernalia at their residence.

Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron said that a drug-related search warrant was obtained for the residence following complaints from residents.

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Piqua/Shelby County Tactical Response Team was utilized to make an initial search and clear the residence. Piqua officers and detectives then began their search.

Byron said that approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, wrapped in sealed bags, were recovered, along with “drug trafficking equi0pment,” drug paraphernalia, and approximately $6,900 in cash.

As a result of evidence obtained at the address, an additional search warrant was applied for and served at 1629 Haverhill Drive, in the Candlewood area at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Piqua TRT unit cleared the home before officers began their search. No arrests have been made at this time from the Haverhill Drive search, but approximately 1 pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

Jones and Vasine face a charge of possession of drugs and a charge of trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies. Davis is charged with one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and a charge of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Byron said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely against the parties involved.