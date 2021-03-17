Would provide $125 million for Ohio’s bars, restaurants

Staff Report

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced on Wednesday the Senate’s unanimous passage of Senate Bill 108, his bill providing an additional $125 million of federal pandemic relief to bars, restaurants and lodging businesses across Ohio.

“I am grateful that my Senate colleagues moved quickly on this bill to continue providing relief to those who need it most,” Huffman said. “I trust the House and the governor will do the same so that our businesses and communities can recover as quickly as possible from the devastating impacts of this pandemic.”

To date, more than $2.5 billion in funding has been approved by the General Assembly to be distributed to Ohio’s communities and schools as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is imperative that we get these needed dollars into the hands of those desperate to financially recover from this pandemic. I am proud to join this effort with Senator Huffman and my Senate colleagues to do this as quickly as possible for those who have suffered due to the extended closures of their businesses,” said State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario), who jointly sponsored the legislation.

Senate Bill 108 will now be sent to the House for further consideration.