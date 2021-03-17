Students helping their community

Sheriff Dave Duchak and members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office met with Upper Valley Career Center Auto Collision students and staff on Wednesday where the sheriff’s office took delivery of a freshly restored box trailer. The trailer, donated by Newton High School, was repaired and painted by UVCC students before being handed over to the sheriff’s office where it will be used for community outreach programs, primarily Safety Town, acc0rding to Duchak. Duchak offered a “big thanks” to the career center students for their hard work in restoring the trailer. UVCC superintendent Jason Haak said, “This is exactly the kind of project we are looking for to help the community and area non-profits.”