Area briefs

American Girl event set

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library’s American Girl Party is planned for April 10.

Girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade may sign up for one time slot, either 10:30-11:30 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m.

Young ladies may bring along one older helper to assist with crafts. Girls will have their photo taken with their doll(s) in a special backdrop, enjoy crafts, games and a special treat. Goodie bags and door prizes also will be given out. Sign-ups are limited to 10 young ladies per time slot. Registration is required, with no exceptions.

Call the library at (937) 448-2612 to register.

Lifeguard certification offered

TROY — The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in summer and year-round employment.

“There are several facilities in need of new lifeguards this summer,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. The course in April will run for three weeks Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4-9 p.m. Class will start on April 6. The registration deadline for this course is March 30.

“The week prior deadline is to give the students time to complete all the online work for the course that is required,” said Donn Shade, aquatic director at the Piqua branch. “It’s a lot of online work about the basics of lifeguarding and preliminary introductions to the other three certifications. We find candidates do best with the week prior deadline for registration to get [all the online work] completed by the first day of class.”

Those interested in the course can register at either Miami County YMCA branch during normal business hours.

For more information, contact Leia Lander at (937) 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

WACO offers flight ground school

TROY — A new session of ground school will begin April 6 and be taught on Tuesday and Thursday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6-8:30 p.m. for 11 consecutive sessions.

Pete Demers, instructor for the ground school, brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. Pete has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA-approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. Demers is currently employed by PSA Airlines.

With new medical reforms for pilots and a shortage of future pilots, the field is seeking those interested in flying.

Visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the “Learn” tab, for information, class materials, and online registration, or call (937) 335-9226.