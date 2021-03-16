Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 10

WARRANT: A subject with an active arrest warrant called in a suspicious complaint. Michael Jenkins, 47, of Piqua, was arrested on the warrant.

DOMESTIC: Officer dispatched to 500 block of First Street. Female was threatened and assault by her husband. The male left the residence prior to officer arrival. Paul Levan, 60, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

TRAFFIC STOP: Officer stopped a Ford Fusion for failing to stop at a traffic signal, and suspected of being a suspect that was being charged with domestic violence. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle came to a stop at an adjacent jurisdiction and the driver was found to have an arrest warrant. Mathew Muncey, 21, of Fort Loramie, was incarcerated and charged accordingly.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Subject in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a window broken on a vehicle overnight.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Miami County Animal Shelter requested an officer for back-up due to an irate owner of a dog. Owner thought shelter was trying to take his dog. Once he understood they only needed information, he complied and the animal control officer obtained the information she needed.

DISORDERLY: Officer observed two females throwing a football over top of passing traffic near 224 S. Main St.

March 11

ASSAULT: Caller advised individuals in a parked vehicle at Red Roof Inn and Suites, 902 Scot Drive, were selling drugs out of the vehicle. Upon arrival, the caller also advised they had been stabbed by one of the occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over. Terrance White, 49, of Dayton, was charged with felonious assault. Corrina Graham, 34, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass and possessing drug abuse instruments. Investigation pending.

DUI: Officer dispatched to the 100 block of Carr Street for a disorderly complaint in reference to an unknown male screaming and yelling at a female while she was inside her vehicle. Brittany Kenworthy, 36, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

TRANSPORT: Joshua Rowe, 33, prisoner of the Lebanon Correctional Institution, was transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

DISORDERLY: Officer dispatched to 134 S. Wayne St. for an assist squad. Female reported a male had overdosed at the location. Brandon Swan, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Employee of Red Roof Inn and Suites, at 902 Scot Driver, advised an unidentified male stole a computer from the business. Investigation pending.

BURGLARY: Subject reported for apartment, in the 1100 block of Chevy Lane, was entered overnight and items were stolen.

THEFT: Caller reported a theft, stating he thinks someone pulled apart his dog’s collar, releasing his dog, dropping the dog tag on the ground.

THEFT: Officer dispatched to Walmart, at 1300 E. Ash St., in reference to a theft that occurred a few days prior. The complainant advised a male was observed on video stealing vacuum cleaners and fleeing the are in an SUV. Case pending investigation.

THEFT: Complainant advised a lock was cut from a storage container at Lost Creek Tool and Machine Inc., at 1150 S. Main St., and a 50-gallon barrel with copper shavings was stolen by an unknown suspect. Case is pending.