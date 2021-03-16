COVINGTON – Lucille Frances Stevens Hitchcock Mays, 83, of Covington and most recently Piqua Manor, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Judi, in Covington. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 26, 1938 to the (late) Carl and Helen Stevens; married Kent Hitchcock on June 24, 1955, divorced in June 1978 and he preceded her in death August 1, 1987; married Major Mays September 7, 1980 and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2018.

Lucy graduated from Piqua High School. She retired from 5/3 Bank and enjoyed her retirement years at Al’s BP as bookkeeper. She was a devout member of the Covington Church of the Brethren. Lucy was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress, a loving mother, and an amazing grandma. She will be remembered for her faith, friendship, loving heart and gracious smile.

Preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Kent Hitchcock; husband Major Mays; brothers-in-law Ed Smith, Nelson Wackler, and Steve Schafer; brother Bill Stevens; son Joe Hitchcock; grandson Joshua Hitchcock; and special furry friends B.J. and Zeke. Lucy will be missed and remembered by her sons, Alfred (Deb) Hitchcock, Harold (Brenda) Hitchcock, Henry Hitchcock, daughter Judi (Tim) Hittle, and daughter-in-law Belinda Hitchcock all of Covington; ten grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; her first great-great-grandchild due in June; sister, Ruth Smith of Suffolk, VA; sister-in-law Bonnie Stevens of Germantown, TN; brother-in-law John (Pam) Hitchcock and sister-in-law Carole Schafer of Covington; sister-in-law Pat Wackler of Troy; brother-in-law Bill (Marylou) Hitchcock of Crescent City, FL; special furry friend Harley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Michael Yingst officiating. Private family graveside burial immediately following Celebration of Life at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Piqua Manor staff and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for the loving care given to her, especially to Miss Lucy’s nurses and aides.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County or Covington Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockerfraley.com.