NEW CARLISLE — Jackie “Jack” Dayle Ison, age 64 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 12:00PM-4:00PM at Freewill Baptist Church: 9555 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.