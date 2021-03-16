DELORES A. SAMPSON

COVINGTON — Delores Ann Sampson, 79, of Covington, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 11, 1941, in Covington, to the late Modest “Jerry” and Ruby (Wion) Yarian. She married James Allen Sampson; he preceded her in death on November 14, 2013.

She will be missed and remembered by her children, Deb (Larry) Bolin of Piqua and Randy (Karen) Sampson of Covington; her sister, Kathleen Shively of Bradford; five grandchildren, Heather (Jeremiah) Witt, Staci Sampson, Brian Sampson, James (Brittasha) Thompson, Chandler Sampson; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer Bolin and Mitchell (Liz) Bolin; six great-grandchilden, Jackson & Layla Witt, Mya Sampson, Savannah Thompson, Makayla Morgan, and Gage Gambill; and her granddog Sampson. She was preceded in death by her son, David Sampson.

Mrs. Sampson was a 1959 graduate of Covington High School and after raising her children, she worked at Stanley Vemco for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County or Fields of Grace Worship Center. Online condolences for the Sampson family may be left at moorefh.com.