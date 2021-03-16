Covington PD to update body camera system

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council during its regular meeting Monday approved authorization to enter into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for the Watchguard Body Camera System to be utilized by the Covington Police Department.

“It’s been long overdue for us to update on this; basically, that’s the cost of doing business in the police field anymore,” said Police Chief Lee Harmon. “(Body cameras) protect the village, the mayor, myself, and the council from lawsuits. We have used the existing ones we have many times to exonerate officers who have had complaints filed against them, so it’s definitely a necessary piece of equipment.”

The council also approved the hiring of Rhonda Gill as fiscal officer. Gill will replace current fiscal officer Brenda Carroll, who is retiring April 2.

According to Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman, Gill has experience with the specific accounting programs utilized by the village, and has also previously handled payroll in a government setting.

Also during Monday’s meeting:

• Authorization was given to enter into an agreement with Sturm Construction Inc. for the High Street utilities project.

• Authorization was given to enter into agreements for the High Street donations and easements.

• An ordinance was passed to make the fiscal officer position an exempt position and amending the salary ordinance.

The next regular Council meeting will be held Monday, April 5, at 7 p.m. Visit www.covington-oh.gov for meeting agendas and minutes.