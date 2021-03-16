Commissioners look to fill open positions

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized employee requisitions to fill both an upcoming vacant maintenance technician role and the open administrative assistant clerk/receptionist position for the commissioners’ office.

The Maintenance Technician 3 position, for the Operations and Facilities Department, was vacated by Chris Moore on March 5. The pay rate for the role is $15.07 to $16 per hour.

The commissioners’ assistant clerk/receptionist role will have a pay rate of $17.44 to $22.19 per hour.

Commissioners authorized a contract between the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Miami County Juvenile Court to purchase services for the effective administration of the support enforcement program, specifically clerk services. The effective date is Feb. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

The total cost of the contract is $198,227.19, with federal reimbursement totaling $130,829.94, and $67,397.25 as the local share responsibility.

A second contract was authorized Tuesday between the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Miami County Juvenile Court to purchase services for the effective administration of the support enforcement program, specifically magistrate services. The effective date is Feb. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

The total cost of this contract is $48,442.31, with federal reimbursement totaling $31,971.92, and $16,470.39 as the local share responsibility.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Authorization was given for credit card expenditures for the commissioners’ office for work-related expenses.

• Commissioners authorized a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Miami County Commissioners, Miami County Municipal Court, and the Miami County Recovery Council for the purpose of the MCRC providing the court with drug and outpatient services for high-risk and moderate-risk offenders as outlined in the MOA. The cost of the agreement shall not exceed $30,000 for the term of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

• Authorization was given for the state purchase of one 2021 Dodge Durango SXT SUV from Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Van Wert. Total cost not to exceed $27,994.

• Authorization was given for an engineering agreement with LJB Inc., of Miamisburg, as requested by the county engineer, for professional services for the design of four county bridges located on Peterson Road, Loy Road, Sugar Grove-Circle Hill Road, and Hill Road. The total cost of this bridge package is not to exceed $1 million, which will be paid with local bridge levy funds.

The next regular commissioners meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.