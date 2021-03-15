Suspect arrested in weekend double shooting

TROY — Officers and detectives from the Troy Police Department’s investigation of a double-shooting that took place in the 400 block of Stonyridge Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday led to an arrest on Monday.

The investigation led detectives to Sidney where, on Monday afternoon, Cullen Inderrieden, 19, was taken into custody in connection with the shootings.

Miami County 911 dispatchers were alerted at 10:42 p.m. Saturday that two subjects suffering from apparent gunshot wounds were at a local hospital.

“Both victims were later transferred to Kettering Hospital. One victim was treated and released while the other victim remains hospitalized,” said Troy Police Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman.

Inderrieden is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of felonious assault stemming from what Kunkleman said was a drug deal that turned into a robbery.

Kunkleman said that an apparent deal was made with four individuals from Chillicothe to sell a “large amount of marijuana” to Inderrieden who then allegedly attempted to rob the sellers, with Inderrieden then shooting two of the four individuals. One of those who were shot was a 17-year-old juvenile.

Kunkleman said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are likely to be filed.

Inderrieden was taken to the Miami County Jail where is awaiting arraignment.