Prosecutor’s office investigating consumer fraud

TROY — The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating consumer fraud complaints against the owners of Trojan Wireless, Metro PCS, and Iron Wireless formerly located at 722 W. Market St., Troy.

The cell phone business was located across the street from Kroger Marketplace and is currently vacant.

The press release named Joseph “Jason” Reed and Miranda Richardson as the subjects of interest related to the consumer fraud complaints. The press release states the investigation involves monies being paid in advance for service not performed and not refunded, as well as a failure to return property that was brought in for repair.

The prosecutor’s office urges those who have had similar issues or feel they are a victim of fraud with one of these businesses to call the office at (937) 440-5960 and ask for Chief Investigator Jim Taylor.