WEST MILTON — Marilyn Joan Riedel, 91, of West Milton, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence.

Private graveside services for her family and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. An open house visitation will be held at the home, 417 N. Jay St., West Milton, from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.