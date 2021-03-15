CYNTHIA L. ‘CINDY’ CHAMBERLAIN

TROY — Cynthia Lee “Cindy” Chamberlain, age 64 of Troy, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. She was born December 21, 1956 in Bryan, OH to the late Clyde and Nancy (Kuszmaul) Stratton.

In addition to her parents, Cindy is preceded in death by her sister Sallie Stratton.

Those left to cherish Cindy’s memory include her husband Paul Chamberlain, whom she married November 15, 1980; her children: Shannan Stewart Lee (Isiac Lee, II) of Troy, Mark Schertzinger of Vandalia, Charity Merrill (Nathan) of Springfield, Kiley Boggs of Vienna, WV, Christopher Weihl of Marietta, and Monty Cunningham of Belpre, OH; siblings: Steve Stratton (Sue) of McArthur, OH, Billie Stratton of Bryan, OH, and Bob Stratton of Bryan, OH. Cindy is also survived by numerous loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband bred Boxer dogs, and she will be missed by her beloved fur babies Dave, KC, and Caleb.

Cindy was a member of the Troy Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness and loved the time she spent with her church family. She was a skilled chef, her specialty being her chicken noodle soup. Cindy took great pride in her vegetable garden and also loved to sew. She was a retired Registered Nurse, having spent her years working at various hospitals in the Dayton and surrounding area, as well as Troy Care.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.