Area briefs

Free meal offered

PIQUA — God’s Table, a free community meal offered by Westminster Presbyterian Church, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and will be delivered to the vehicle at 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. Enter the parking lot via Caldwell Street.

The meal will include ham and macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit and a brownie. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. Piqua.

Pop-up pantry upcoming

PIQUA — The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Food for 750 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center, 8901 Looney Rd, Piqua.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee releases this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information, contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu Or Aimee Shannon aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org

Scavenger hunt set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding a photo scavenger hunt during the week of April 16-23. Each team will be given a list of specific photos to take and ways to earn extra points. The team with the highest score will win a prize. Photos are to be uploaded to Instagram no later than noon April 23. Watch the TMCS’s Facebook page for more details. The cost to participate is $20 per team. Teams may consist of up to four people. Pre-registration is required. Only one team member should visit tmcomservices.org to register the entire team.

TMCS held a similar scavenger hunt last October. According to the program coordinator, Katie Sonnanstine, “The participants were very creative and had a lot of fun.” She added that it “gives participants the opportunity to get outside and enjoy time with friends and family.”

To view the official rules and items included in the hunt, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.