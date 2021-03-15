TROY — Allan “Butch” Boehringer, age 80 of Troy, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home. He was born on June 14, 1940 in Troy to the late Bernard and Mildred (Riffell) Boehringer.

Those left to cherish Butch’s memory include his loving wife, Marilyn (Forsythe) Boehringer, who he married in 1959; son, Doug (Vicky) Boehringer of Covington, OH; daughter, Jackie Boehringer of Troy; grandchildren, Jennifer (Thomas) Fourman of Covington, OH and Steven Boehringer of Troy; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Madison Fourman of Covington, OH; and brothers, Scott Boehringer of Troy and Jack Boehringer of the Philippines.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of Butch, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .