TROY — Our mother, Alice Fern Niswander Lucas joined our father, Rev. Charles E. Lucas March 11, 2021.

She was born in Coopers, WV on May 20, 1918 to William and Clydie Niswander.

Mom left behind a son, Charles (Carol) Lucas of Grand Rapids, MI, three daughters, Donna Harris, Linda (JR) Boggs, and Betty (Rex) Tasker, all of Troy. One daughter, Carolyn Shelton, joined our dad on June 23, 2000. Mom now joins her siblings Fred, Clarence, Oscar, Lina, Willie, Lucille, Myrtle, Harry, Dana, Elmer, Jack, Kenneth, and Ray. She had 12 grandchildren, one, Bridget Tasker, who preceded her; 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She worked at Troy Daily News as a stuffer. She loved playing piano in her early days and she loved telling everyone she was about to turn 103. Every year on her birthday, Mr. Cheney would send a birthday card, but Mom would jokingly say, “I don’t want to see him yet!” She was a member of the Troy Gospel Tabernacle.

“Mom’s life was not perfect and being a Pastor’s wife had many bumps in the road but mom enjoyed life and she always told us she loved paying her bills.”

Mom’s famous words:

“Go to church”

“If you smoke, QUIT.”

“If you don’t have the money, DON’T buy it.”

In honor of our mother: Make someone smile today if it’s in your power to do so and love the Lord with all your heart. -THE LUCAS FAMILY

A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.