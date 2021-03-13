Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 8

POSSESSION: Bryan Ward, 33, of Union, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

SCHOOL BUS: Blake Nelson, 20, of Troy, was cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus.

March 9

THEFT: Chelsea Evans, of Troy, was charged with theft from Sunoco on West Market.

FRAUD: A subject attempted to cash a stolen check at Fifth Third Bank on West Main. Joshua Shefbuch, 29, of Troy, was identified and charged with forgery and receiving stolen property — both fifth-degree felonies.

ASSAULT: Christopher Reaves, 45, of Piqua, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct in the area of Stonyridge and East State Route 55.

SCHOOL BUS STOP: A subject passed a stopped school bus in the area of East Water and North Market Street near the Rec.

March 10

FRAUD: A resident reported someone used their account to make a Walmart pick-up order in Georgia. The order was canceled and the money refunded.

March 11

POSSESSION:

At approximately 11;26 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Arthur Road near West Market Street and arrested the driver on a warrant. The driver was suspended and passengers were in possession of drugs that were sent to the lab.

TRESPASSING: Gordon Bowers, 38, of West Milton, was charged with criminal trespassing and fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

ASSAULT: Jesse Mercado, 33, at large, was charged with misdemeanor assault and aggravated menacing.

SEX OFFENSE: Hunter Lambert, 26, of Troy, was charged with three counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

March 12

SCHOOL BUS STOP: A driver was cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus in the area of Red Maple and Heatherstone Drive.