Shore family makes more history at the D-III state wrestling tournament

MARION — Saturday was a big day for the Shore family at the D-III state wrestling tournament at Marion Harding High School.

Which will lead to and even bigger day Sunday.

Miami East senior Olivia Shore (106 pounds) assured herself of being the first girl to place at the boys state tournament — while her brothers Max Shore and Copper Shore advanced to Sunday’s semifinals.

Miami East’s David Davis is also assured of placing Sunday.

Olivia Shore, 17-3, opened the tournament with an 8-7 decision over Bryce Edwards of Rootstown.

After being pinned by Reese Stephen of Barnesville in the quarterfinals, Shore faced Lane Bergman of Versailles, needing a win to make history.

Shore recorded an 8-2 decision to make history.

She will face Michael Hagan of Covington in the consolation quarterfinals.

Sophomore Cooper Shore, (113 32-2) advanced to the semifinals with a pair of 6-2 decisions over Michael Judge of Oak Harbor and Patrick Reineke of Gates Mills Hawken.

He will face Gavin Caprella of Lima Central Catholic, 30-3, in the semifinals.

Junior Max Shore (120, 15-0) advanced to the semifinals with two first period pins.

He pinned Johnny Walker of Malvern in 1:48 and Riley Prosser of Sandusky St. Marys in 27 seconds.

He will face Raymond Cmil, 44-2, of South Range in the semifinals.

Davis (145, 33-7, opened with a 10-4 decision over Cade Petersen of Oak Harbor, before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to unbeaten Donnell Marshall of Centerburg in the semifinals.

The junior rebounded with an 8-2 decision over Kane Epperly of Versailles in second consolations.

He will wrestle Weslyn Moyer, 28-5, of Mechanicsburg in the consolation quarterfinals.

COVINGTON

Three Covington wrestlers will finish as state placers.

Trentin Alexander (170) was competing in the second session.

Michael Hagan (106, 43-3) opened with a 7-3 decision over Caiden Heller of Waynesdale, before being pinned by Max Hermes of Milan Edison.

He stayed alive with a 6-3 decision over Dylan Ward of Martins Ferry.

Hagan will face Olivia Shore of Miami East in the consolation quarterfinals.

Kellan Anderson (126, 37-6) lost 7-0 to Alec Homan of Monroeville in his opening match.

He rebounded with a 15-0 tech fall over Brock Wygle of Utica and stayed alive with an 8-2 decision over Skyler King of Barnesville.

He will face Hayden Kuhn, 41-4, of Ashland Crestview in the consolation quarterfinals.

Cael Vanderhorst (138, 51-2) lost his opening match to Brodie Dominique of Archbold.

He responded with a 4-1 decision over Greyson Siders of Dalton and by pinning Aiden Aiello of Columbus Ready in 4:03.

Vanderhorst will face Kaden Blair, 41-10, of Sherwood Fairview in the consolation quarterfinals.

Trentin Alexander (170. 39-9) was pinned by Sevi Garza of Rittman in his opening match and lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Kameron Hughes of Martins Ferry.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Troy Christian’s Connor Havill (160) was the only Eagle to pick up wins Saturday.

Havill, 23-4, recorded a 3-0 decision over Cameron Woods of Barnesville in his opening match.

He lost a 4-2 decision to Donovan Palmer of Lutheran West in the quarterfinals, before defeating Coltin Meek of Newcomerstown by default. He will wrestle Carson Bey, 44-3, of Versailles in the consolation quarterfinals.

Jason Shaffer (120), Troy Kennedy (126) and Austin Awan (152) had their seasons end.

Shaffer, 17-4, opened with an 18-3 tech fall over Ethan Dixon of Coshocton.

He lost an 11-6 decision to Will Davidson of Kirtland and lost a 5-2 decision to Marcus Medina of Milan Edison.

Kennedy, 23-6, lost a 3-2 decision to Hayden Kuhn of Ashland Crestview.

He rebounded with a 6-1 win over Jesse Maple of Ridgeway, before losing a 6-4 decision to Jack Elmore of Fairview Park Fairview.

Awan, 19-4, lost a 9-1 major decision to Evan Perry of Delta in the opening round and lost a 9-4 decision to Josh Brown of Berkshire in the consolations.