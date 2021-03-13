Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Feb. 18

• Mariachis II, 301 E. Main St., Covington — Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the walk-in cooler floor paneling beginning to bow upward. The PIC outlined a plan for replacement and was approved by the licensor at the time of follow-up.

Feb. 22

• La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. The donuts in the donut case were not labeled with their common name to correspond with the ingredient book. Upon making the PIC aware, the donuts were properly labeled.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed a wood block underneath the label maker/weigh station in the meat/deli area. Remove or seal so smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The hot holding cabinet was not holding TCS foods at the proper temperature. Repair the holding cabinet so TCS foods can maintain an internal temperature of at least 135 to prevent microbial growth.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The back walk in freezer by the back door has ice build up, especially around the walk in door.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Ceiling leaks were observed throughout the facility in the following locations: – in the bakery – the back walkway by the rest-rooms – the front by the cash registers The PIC spoke with a roof repairman at the time of inspection, and they are scheduled to come out 2/24.

Corrected during inspection:

Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. In the prep room behind the seafood area, observed employee beverage being stored above clean food containers and utensils. Upon informing the food employee, the beverage was voluntarily discarded.

A food packaged in the facility not labeled. Observed multiple food items packaged in house in the retail produce area without proper labeling. Upon informing the PIC, the items without labels were removed from sale until proper labels are obtained.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. At the time of inspection, raw eggs were stored over tortilla mix and raw sausage was stored over fully cooked bacon. Upon making the PIC aware, the tortilla mix and the raw sausage was moved to correct the storage order violation.

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. In the produce room, observed a knife on the mag strip with food debris build-up. Upon informing a food employee, the knife was removed and placed at the 3-compartment sink to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed cooked sliced ham and turkey each not properly date marked. Upon making the PIC aware, the ham and turkey were dated for the day they were sliced, 2/20. In the meat walk-in cooler, observed previously sliced cajun turkey breast without a proper date label. The turkey was properly dated upon making the PIC aware of the issue.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. In the hot holding cabinet, observed rotisserie chicken holding between 75-85F. Upon informing the PIC, the chicken which was made just earlier that morning was reheated to above 165F to be placed back in hot holding.

Corrected during inspection; repeat:

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed ROP fish thawing on ice in the seafood display area. The ROP fish was also in its original ROP environment without being vented or removed. Upon informing the PIC, the fish was removed from the ROP enviroment and placed in the walk-in to finish thawing.

Feb. 23

• Cassanos, 975 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat:

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The walk-in freezer had a build up of ice under the condensing unit.

No sanitizer test kit available. Facility did not have corresponding test strips for the quat sanitizer.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The inside and outside of the reach-in coolers were observed with food debris and residue.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The FRP paneled wall behind the wired rack shelving systems across from the office was observed loose and in disrepair. Repair.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris build-up and other residues along the walls and cove base finish areas throughout the facility, underneath equipment and shelving. Ensure equipment/shelving is being pulled out and cleaning is taking place to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Feb. 24

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. At the time of inspection, the employee on site did not have food safety certification.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The walk-in cooler door was observed in disrepair. The walk-in cooler door does not close properly.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. At the time of inspection, the soda machine lines were leaking underneath the counter.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Outside of the dumpster enclosure, racks, crates, and other equipment were observed being stored.

• The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — Repeat:

Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed severe presence of dead roaches in compressor areas of cold holding equipment and along the wall behind the stand up reach-in cooler at the end of the grill line (right side). Remove presence of dead pests and then monitor for new activity.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. The facility was without proper heat strips or a dish thermometer to properly test the surface utensil temperature of food contact surfaces. Obtain strips or dish thermometer to ensure food contact surfaces are being heat disinfected and reaching at least 160F.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. In the walk-in cooler, cove base was observed missing and stripped from the floor wall juncture points. Reseal and finish cove base in these areas to facilitate cleaning and to prevent areas for potential pest harborage.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The stainless steel plate above the dirty dish area drainboard is coming off the wall. Clean this area first and then reseal so closed and tight-fitting.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. In the bar area, there was no ceiling and was observed open and exposed above food and food prep areas. Install a smooth and easily cleanable surface finish above the bar area.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. PIC stated they are currently in the process of training employees. Obtain training and retain certificates on file for future inspections.

March 1

• Buckeye Burgers, 270 Park Ave., West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Large bulk container of rice observed improperly cooled in the walk-in cooler. Ensure bulk foods are portioned out into smaller batches to facilitate the rapid cooling of TCS food items. Discussed the use of ice baths and stirring wands to promote faster cooling of TCS foods.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the meat grinder stored on top of a wood block kept on a stainless rack. In the walk-in cooler, observed food items being stored on wooden racks. Replace and remove these unnaproved wood racks for storage with something smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In both the reach-in prep cooler as well as the walk-in cooler unit, observed several uncovered food items. Upon informing the PIC, the process of covering these uncovered food items was started.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. On the surface next to the main kitchen prep unit, observed a container of cut leafy greens holding at 54F. Upon informing the PIC, the cut leafy greens were placed in the walk-in cooler holding 38F at the time of inspection to cool down.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Throughout the FSO in various holding units, observed TCS foods not properly date marked. Upon informing the PIC, the undated items were properly date labeled at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Improper cooling of TCS food. In the walk-in cooler, observed a large bowl of rice holding 48F that was made yesterday, 2/28. Upon informing the PIC, the rice was voluntarily pulled and discarded. Ensure TCS foods are cooled from 135 to 70F within 2 hours and from 70 to 41F or below within an additional 4, not to exceed a total of 6 hours.

Corrected during inspection; repeat: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wet sani rags sitting out and not kept in solution. Upon informing the PIC, these rags were placed in the santizing bucket underneath the grill line.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The reach-in chest freezer door was observed in disrepair. Repair.

Improper disposal of condensation and other nonsewage liquids. Observed walk-in cooler condensate line draining into a soy sauce bucket.

March 2

• Schwan’s Home Service, 2991 S. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented in any of the food trucks at the time of inspection.

• Tin Roof, 5650 E. Peterson Road, Fletcher — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 1914 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Facility floors not maintained clean. Throughout the back storage area and dish area, the floors were observed with dried spills and food debris.

March 3

• Dollar General, 785 W. Market St., Troy — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed side door with a significant gap present beneath the bottom of the door and the threshold. Install door sweep to eliminate this gap from being present.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Observed two (2) Gentle Steps Organic apple, banana yogurt strawberry baby food purees with expiration dates of 23FEB21. Upon informing the PIC, these items were both observed damaged out on-site at the time of inspection.

March 4

• Megumi Hibachi, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed food being stored in sterilite container that is not made for food storage. A picture will be sent along with the report via email to show which container.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating. Discussed proper hot holding temperatures with PIC at the time of inspection.

Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employees not washing hands between switching tasks. Handwashing was discussed with the PIC at the time of inspection.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.Observed raw eggs stored above vegetables in the reach in cooler. Upon making the PIC aware the eggs were moved as to not be over RTE foods.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. RTE crab meat mix was observed stored under raw shrimp and raw beef. Upon making the PIC aware, the crab mix was moved above the raw shrimp and beef.

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed cooked vegetables and cooked chicken under a heat lamp at 100 degrees f. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were discarded. Hot held foods must be at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Corrected during inspection: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Employee drinks were observed on prep surfaces at the time of inspection. Ensure all employee items are kept away from food and food prep areas. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were moved to the shelf below the prep surface.

• 322 Market Street Enterprises Inc., 322 W. Market St., Troy — Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed a box full of residential raid ant bait stations. Remove the Raid ant bait stations. Pest application must be done by a commercially licensed pest applicator.

Repeat: Warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency. Observed 3-comp sink fixtures needing cleaned and also being used to store unnecessary items. Remove items and clean 3-comp sink so it maintained clean and accessible for use as required in the RFE.

March 8

• 2 Lunas LLC, 12 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Facility not maintained clean. Underneath the bar counter, the floors and walls were observed unclean.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employees washing gloved hands in sink and then going straight to working with food and food contact surfaces. Upon informing the PIC, the employees were instructed to wash hands and change their gloves.

Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed a food employee using the kitchen hand sink to wet a rag for wiping surfaces. Upon informing the PIC, he relayed in Spanish to employees that hand sinks are to be used for only handwashing and no other purposes.

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed a cheese sauce being held at 122 degrees F. Upon making the PIC aware, the cheese sauce was reheated on the stove to above 165 degrees.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Guacamole and salsa were being held at 48 degrees in an open prep top cooler. Upon making the PIC aware, the cooler lid was closed to facilitate proper temperature holding of the food in this unit. The temperature of the guacamole and salsa were retaken and were at 41 degrees F.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the walk-in cooler, observed raw pork stored above raw seafood (shrimp). Also observed raw beef being stored above raw shell eggs. Upon informing the PIC, the storage order issues were immediately corrected.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. A tub of cheese sauce and a tub of salsa were observed not date marked in the walk-in cooler. PIC stated the foods were prepped on Saturday, 3/6 and proceeded to date mark the tubs of food.

Improper reheating of food for hot holding. Observed steak and pork being reheated on the grill top at the time of inspection holding at 80 degrees F. According to the PIC, these items had been reheating for more than two hours. When reheating foods to 165F or above for 15 seconds, this process should not exceed a total of two hours. Upon informing the PIC, the steak and pork were voluntarily pulled and discarded.

Critical; repeat:

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a black mold-like substance build-up on the interior surfaces of the facility’s ice machine. Remove ice and completely clean and sanitize.

Corrected during inspection; repeat: TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed ROP’d salmon that had already thawed in the pepsi reach-in cooler without being opened or removed from the ROP environment. Upon informing the PIC, the salmon was voluntarily discarded.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed ants congregating by the facility grease trap. Contact pest control to eliminate the present ant issue.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Wire shelving across from the dish machine was observed with a grease and food build up. Clean items were being stored on unclean shelving.

• Certified, 891 S. Miami St., West Milton — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue build-up in the bottom of the reach-in cooler in the back of house across from the 3-bay sink. Clean this unit to prevent these sort of build-ups.

Critical:

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the retail reach-in cooler, observed eggs being stored on the top shelf above ready-to-eat beverage items such as milk.

Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the f’real machine drain line without a proper air-gap. Place a 2-4 inch air gap on the drain line to this unit to protect against potential backflow contamination.

March 9

• Shell True North, 1789 W. Main St., Troy — Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. In the starbucks coffee and perishable creamer case, no thermometer was observed present. Equip this unit with an ambient thermometer to properly monitor the temperature of TCS food items.

Improper storage of food items. In the walk-in freezer, observed several boxed food items stored directly on the ground. Place these food items on the food racks at least 6 inches up and off the floor.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. In the undercounter cabinetry below the soda beverage machine, observed a syrup and residue build-up. Clean these non-food contact areas to prevent these sort of accumulations.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. The facility’s backflow preventer device was last certified on 2/10/2020. Contact plumbing company to have the building backflow tested and certified (annually).

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed the back area hand sink completely blocked and inaccessible at the time of inspection. Upon informing the PIC, the hand sink was made accessible for convenient use by food employees.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. The half-n-half and 2% milk in the open coffee cooler case was tempted to be holding 48F at the time of inspection. Upon informing the PIC, these items were moved to the walk-in cooler to properly cool to 41F or below.

March 10

• West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat:

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. At the time of inspection, multiple nozzles on the Pepsi fountain machine were observed with a thick syrup and mold-like build up.

Outer opening not protected. The front entrance doors were observed with adequate space for pests to enter. PIC stated that a piece to close the gaps has been ordered.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The cooler door gaskets to the bottled beverages were being held together with duct tape.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the front pizza prep area are unclean with food debris.

• Naina Petroleum LLC, 1016 W. Main St., Tipp City — Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed spectracide bug stop insect spray in the mop closet. Remove residential pesticide as pest application must only be perfomed by a commercially licensed pest applicator. PIC stated Terminix treats the facility monthly.

In the back warewashing room, observed single use coffee cups stored directly on the ground underneath the 3-compartment sink. Place these items on shelving or another approved surface at least 6 inches up and off the floor.

Warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency. The 3-compartment sink was observed severely dirty with build-up of residues and other unknown substances. Ensure the 3-bay sink is being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

No sanitizer test kit available. PIC unable to locate sanitizing test strips to measure the concentration of sanitizing solution at the time of inspection. Obtain corresponding test strips to ensure proper chemical sanitiation is occuring on food contact surfaces.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The following surfaces were observed dirty and needing cleaned: 1. The cabinetry beneath the cappuchino machine 2. The interior surfaces of the cabinets behind the front service counter 3. The interior of the Amana microwave oven 4. The bottom interior surfaces of the monster cooler and along the gasket and cooler lining Enhance the cleaning frequency of these items to prevent the sort of observed build-ups present.

• Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City —

Critical; repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

Corrected during inspection; repeat: Handwashing sign(s) not posted. Employee restroom was not equipped with hand washing signage. At the time of inspection, PIC put up proper signage.

Repeat:

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with dirt and dust buildup, especially under shelving.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Ceiling tiles throughout the front and back of the facility were observed with water damage.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. At the time of inspection, ceiling tiles were observed missing from mutliple spots in the front and back of facility.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to baby food or formula is expired. At the time of inspection, 4 packs of Kidget rice crackers, 4 1gal Kidgets purified water, and 2 Kidgets toddler apple juices were observed past expiration date. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were marked and discarded.

• Rich Oil, 120 N. Miami St., Bradford — Critical; repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed no backflows on water supply systems. All water supply systems shall be equipped with ASSE 1022 backflows to prevent backflow contamination into these systems.

Repeat:

Backflow prevention device not provided on carbonator. No backflow equipped on soda beverage carbonator. Install appropriate backflow prevention device on this unit.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the employee restroom. Repair and replace these damaged tiles with a smooth and easily cleanable surface finish.

• Marion’s Pizza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The gasket to the dough reach-in cooler was observed in disrepair and holding food debris. Replace gasket to this unit to ensure it is in good repair and proper adjustment.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces with a build-up at the time of inspection: 1. The stainless surfaces of the prep table across from the food prep sink (food debris) 2. The 2-door reach-in freezer handles and bottom interior surfaces (residual build-up and food debris) Ensure non-food contact surfaces are being cleaned to sight and touch, as frequently as needed to preclude such accumulations.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the floors throughout, especially behind and under equipment and along the walls needing cleaned. PIC stated closing staff is required to clean at end of shift. Ensure closing staff is cleaning effectively to prevent the sort of observed accumulations at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Observed the nozzles to the soda beverage machine with a slight build-up of a mold-like substance when removed for inspection. Upon informing the PIC, the nozzles were completely removed and cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the walk-in cooler, observed two containers of grilled chicken and one container of meatballs without proper date labels. Immediately upon informing the PIC, proper date labels were placed on these items (3/9).

March 11

• S&G, 801 W. Main St., Troy — Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. In the starbucks cooler, no thermometer was observed. Place an ambient thermometer in this unit to properly monitor the temperatures of cold holding TCS food items.

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed a mouse snap trap placed under the facility 3-compartment sink. Rodent control devices shall be kept in tamper-resistant enclosures. Remove snap traps.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The 3-compartment sink was observed with a significant leak. PIC stated several work orders have been placed. Repair.

RFE constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor. Observed a new Brew stop n’ go coffee machine as well as chili and cheese warmers without first obtaining approval from the licensor. The coffee machine should be installed with a backflow prevention device if not built in and the new menu items changes the facility’s risk characterization level (level 2 to 3).

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Handwashing sink not accessible. Back of house hand sink observed being used to store employee personal belonging items. Upon informing the PIC, these items were removed from the sink to make it accessible for convenient use.

Repeat: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Observed the nozzles to the cappuchino machine with a slight residual build-up. Remove and clean.

• Refreshing Midwest Vending at S&K Tool, 955 N. Third St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Refreshing Midwest Vending at S&K Tool plant 3, 885 N. Third St., Tipp City — Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. At the time of inspection, the inside of the coffee vending machine was observed with coffee spills and powder build-up.

• Arbogast Buick Pontiac GMC Inc., 3540 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Food not protected from contamination. Observed a dusty fan blowing toward food preparation area. Ensure the fan and fan blades are cleaned to prevent dust from blowing into food prep areas and potentially contaminating food/food contact surfaces.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

Handwashing sink not accessible. The back of house hand sink next to the ware-washing area was observed being used to store a large chip rack. Hand sinks shall always be accessible for convenient use by food employees. The chip rack was removed from the hand sink at the time of inspection.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed two containers of country crock butter left out next to the grill top at room temperature. Manufacturer’s label states keep product refrigerated for safety. Upon informing the PIC, one container holding 47F was placed in the reach-in unit and the other tempted at 65F was voluntarily discarded. Ensure country crock butter is cold held at 41F or below.

Critical; repeat: Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Observed the 3-compartment sink set-up dispensing quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at less than the required range for appropriate santiation of food contact surfaces. Contact sysco to calibrate equipment to ensure 200-400 ppm is attained for sanitizing food contact surfaces. PIC to manually make up sanitizing solution until issue has been resolved.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the ice machine with a build-up of a yeast-like substance on the drip panel. Ensure the ice machine is being cleaned per manufacturer’s specifications or as often as necessary to preclude accumulations.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed an open bag of baby spinach without a proper date label. Also observed other date marked products being date labeled for 8 total days. Upon informing the PIC, the baby spinach was date marked and the other date labels were fixed on-site at the time of inspection to reflect a 7-day date mark.

• Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed multiple cooler doors with torn door gaskets at the chicken breading station and the nugget station.

Corrected during inspection:

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. At the time of inspection, a sanitizer cloth was observed sitting out on the salad prep table. Sanitizing cloths must be kept in solution. Upon making the PIC aware, the cloth was submerged in a sanitizer bucket.

Dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used. Observed an employee jacket hanging above food prep surfaces across from the ware washing area. PIC moved employee jacket to the designated employee item storage area.